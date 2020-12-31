Boris Johnson has said the UK faces a “hard struggle” in the coming months but the country will bounce back from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
Boris Johnson warns of ‘hard struggle’ ahead in new year message
Hereford Times 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
PM's New Year message of hope
Sky News UK Studios
Prime Minister Boris Johnson shares his optimism regarding COVID-10 and Brexit in a New Year message.
Boris Johnson warns of ‘hard struggle’ in months ahead in new year message
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
XMAS 11PM SHOW
WMGT
XMAS 11PM SHOW