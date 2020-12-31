David Moyes said he will always remember his time at Everton fondly but insists he will do everything to ensure West Ham come out on top when the sides meet at Goodison Park on New Year’s Day.Full Article
David Moyes determined to help West Ham secure victory at former club Everton
COVID-10 chaos at League Cup
Manchester United moved into the League Cup fourth round with a 3-0 win at Luton, while West Ham boss David Moyes and two of his..
Tottenham remain on top despite draw in Premier League
West Ham United vs. Manchester United: Live stream Premier League, how to watch on TV, odds, news
West Ham coach Carlton Cole admits ‘I would have kept Grady Diangana’ and defends Mark Noble tweet, but says ‘the club needs money’
West Ham and Arsenal eye Manchester City centre-back John Stones
West Ham press conference live: David Moyes on Man Utd, Soucek and transfers
The Hammers amnager faces the media this morning ahead of West Ham's trip to his former club on Wednesday evening