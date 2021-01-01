BBC Local News: South West Wales -- Police in Pembrokeshire say the discovery of a man's body in an alleyway is "unexplained".Full Article
Investigation launched after New Year's Eve death
BBC Local News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
5pm New Years Eve Hotels 12.31.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Bobbi Mcswine joins us live from 21-C Museum and Hotel in downtown Lexington.
You might like
More coverage
Maharashtra tribal girl's rape-murder: Criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam named prosecutor
Mid-Day
A day after outrage over the kidnap, rape and killing of a 3-year old tribal girl, the state government on Thursday named ace..
-
High LA virus deaths, more contagious variant hit California
SeattlePI.com
-
Louisiana governor plans New Year's Eve news conference amid virus surge, Letlow's death
FOXNews.com
-
Year-ender 2020: The Outsider, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Locke And Key, JU-ON - Horror shows to binge on!
Mid-Day
-
Year-ender 2020: Top 10 crucial judgments by Supreme Court in the year of COVID-19
Mid-Day