Covid vaccine shortages will last months, warns Chris Whitty
Hull Daily Mail 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Health care workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccine
WLFI
More than 300 health care workers were expected to receive the first round of the COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County Friday.
-
Dutch govt criticized for its delayed start to vaccinations
SeattlePI.com
-
Investment tips for 2021: Some ideas from the professionals
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
First COVID Vaccine Given In Chicago Given At Loretto Hospital
CBS 2 Chicago
After months on the front lines, Chicago Doctor Marina del Rios was first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. CBS 2's..