Three people have been arrested after an unlicensed music event on New Year’s Eve during which hundreds of revellers trashed a 500-year-old church in Essex.Full Article
Three arrested after revellers trash 500-year-old church on New Year’s Eve
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Anchoring 11/28/20
KADN
Anchoring 11/28/20
-
Highland Rover: Celebrating Hogmanay in a Land Rover Defender
Autocar
-
Indonesia: Jemaah Islamiyah Arrests Reopen Christmas Wounds – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
McCarrick Report: St. John Paul II was deceived about ex-cardinal, says Polish archbishop
CNA
-
Catholics plead for Navajo man on eve of scheduled execution
CNA