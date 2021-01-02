A nurse has described the “unbearable” conditions in their hospital as Covid-19 patient numbers continue to rise.Full Article
‘Unbearable’ hospital conditions are affecting patient safety, says nurse
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN -11-05-20
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN -11-05-20
You might like
More coverage
Erlanger Dr. James Fleming discusses why hospitals are safe & why not to neglect necessary care.
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Erlanger Dr. James Fleming discusses why hospitals are safe & why not to neglect necessary care