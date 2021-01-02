Cat Deeley was all smiles as she arrived at BBC Radio 2 to make her debut on the station.Full Article
Cat Deeley all smiles for BBC Radio 2 debut
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Cat Deeley arrives for BBC Radio 2 debut
Cat Deeley arrives at Wogan House in London to make her BBC Radio 2 debut.Deeley's one-off show is one of a number of programmes..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Cat Deeley to be joined by Peter Kay for one-off radio show
Cat Deeley is to make her BBC Radio 2 debut in a one-off programme.
Belfast Telegraph