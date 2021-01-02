Stoke City v Bournemouth
Published
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Stoke City and Bournemouth.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Stoke City and Bournemouth.Full Article
Stoke City are eighth in Championship after 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth brought up half-way point of season
Stoke City are eighth in the Championship after narrow home defeat to Bournemouth