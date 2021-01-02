BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Norwich City and Barnsley.Full Article
Norwich City v Barnsley
Norwich City 1-0 Barnsley: Emiliano Buendia winner sends Canaries four points clear
Norwich go four points clear at the top of the Championship after Emiliano Buendia's smart finish beat Barnsley.
BBC Sport
