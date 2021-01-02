More than 20 new Covid-19 testing centres for hauliers heading to France are being set up in the next few days, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.Full Article
Covid-19 testing locations set up for hauliers to help flow of goods to France
Belfast Telegraph 5 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
KION Battery Systems starts production of lithium-ion batteries (news with additional features)
EQS Group
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture/Alliance
01.12.2020 / 08:31
The issuer is solely responsible for..
-
Zealand Pharma continues to advance clinical programs and commercial launch capabilities and presents financial results for the first nine months of 2020
GlobeNewswire
-
Zealand Pharma announces acceleration of U.S. commercial operations through the completion of the Valeritas acquisition; FDA acceptance of New Drug Application submission for the dasiglucagon HypoPal® rescue pen; pipeline progress including
GlobeNewswire
-
Coronavirus: What motorists need to know
Autocar
-
Coronavirus and the car world: lockdown hits new car sales
Autocar
You might like
More coverage
Coronavirus and the car world: Volkwagen resumes ID 3 production
Updated: Aston Martin and Jaguar Land Rover target return to UK production; Vauxhall and Volvo push online sales; Seat to give..
Autocar