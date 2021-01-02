BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Journalist Roddy Forsyth remembers the Ibrox disaster for Football Focus, and the events after a match between Rangers and Celtic on 2 January 1971 during which 66 people died.Full Article
Remembering the Ibrox disaster and 66 lives lost in 1971
