Remembering the Ibrox disaster and 66 lives lost in 1971

Remembering the Ibrox disaster and 66 lives lost in 1971

BBC Local News

Published

BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Journalist Roddy Forsyth remembers the Ibrox disaster for Football Focus, and the events after a match between Rangers and Celtic on 2 January 1971 during which 66 people died.

Full Article