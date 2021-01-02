The Government is facing increasing pressure from teaching unions to delay the reopening of all schools in England amid fears over the spread of the new strain of Covid-19.Full Article
Government under mounting pressure to keep all schools shut after London U-turn
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 2 views
Related News coverage
How The Trump Plan Makes Peace Possible – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Douglas J. Feith and Lewis Libby*
President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan transforms longstanding official..
-
UK hits daily virus record, is urged to keep schools closed
SeattlePI.com
-
Rainscreen Cladding Market to reach US $180 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Regulatory Framework, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Key Stakeholders and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research
GlobeNewswire
-
Cardinal Nichols at 75: ‘A crisis is a crossroads’
CNA
-
UK doctors demand free meals for kids as COVID fuels hunger
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
081920 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081920 5-630