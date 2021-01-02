Harry Kane and Son Heung-min equalled the Premier League record for most goal combinations in a season as they inspired Tottenham’s 3-0 win over Leeds.Full Article
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combine again as Spurs see off Leeds
South Korea forward Son Heung-min scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 win over Leeds that hauled his team back into the..
Jose Mourinho branded Harry Kane and Son Heung-min “world class” after theirlethal partnership fired Tottenham back to the top..
