Council tells primary schools to move to remote learning from Monday

Brighton and Hove News

Brighton and Hove primary schools have been told to move to online learning when term starts again on Monday, as covid cases continue to rise. The rate for the city to December 30 is now 492.4 – with a peak of 341 cases on 29 December. The rate has increased almost 60% from the previous seven ...

