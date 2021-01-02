A labourer who allegedly threatened to harm his partner and their 10-month-old baby on New Year’s Day has appeared in court charged with a breach of the peace.Full Article
Labourer 'threatened to harm partner and their baby' on New Year's Day, court told
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Mom faces backlash after sharing ‘disrespectful’ parenting tactics
In The Know Wibbitz
A mother is being called out after how she treated her son and her partner.She went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum to..
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/3/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/3/2020