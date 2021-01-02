Batches of the newly approved coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca have started arriving at hospitals ahead of the jab’s rollout.Full Article
Hospitals start receiving doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Ahead of its expected rollout from Monday (January 4), the Princess RoyalHospital in Haywards Heath was among those to receive the..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
