Boss Roy Hodgson insisted Crystal Palace were right to play Luka Milivojevic in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United despite his captain breaching Government guidelines on New Year’s Eve.Full Article
Roy Hodgson defends decision to start Luka Milivojevic as Palace beat Sheff Utd
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Hodgson: Palace condemn Milivojevic Covid breach
Sky Sports UK
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says the club condemns the actions of captain Luka Milivojevic after his New Year's Covid..
You might like
More coverage
Crystal Palace press conference live: Roy Hodgson on Newcastle win, Luka Milivojevic absence
Football.london
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson will be facing the media shortly at Selhurst Park after Patrick van Aanholt's free kick helped..