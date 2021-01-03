Rising American star Ryan Garcia has claimed the interim WBC lightweight title after Luke Campbell suffered a technical knock out in Texas.Full Article
Ryan Garcia seizes interim WBC lightweight title as Luke Campbell knocked down
