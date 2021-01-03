Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane hailed the “complete” performance of his side after they beat in-form Celta Vigo to move top of LaLiga.Full Article
Zinedine Zidane pleased with Real Madrid’s ‘complete’ effort against Celta Vigo
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Zidane praises squad after 2-0 win over Celta Vigo vaults Real to top of standings
Reuters - Sports
Manager Zinedine Zidane praises squad after 2-0 win over Celta Vigo vaults Real Madrid to top of La Liga standings
Zidane will not rest Benzema, Hazard to be eased back
SoccerNews.com
You might like
More coverage
Real Madrid clinches 34th La Liga title with win over Villarreal
Mid-Day
There was Zinedine Zidane again, being thrown into the air by his Real Madrid players in another title celebration. With the..