After Harry Kane and Son Heung-min continue their 'telepathic' understanding against Leeds, are they destined to be the Premier League's best ever pairing?Full Article
Tottenham: Harry Kane and Son Heung-min just keep getting better
BBC News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Tottenham trio’s Covid-19 breach was ‘a negative surprise’ – Jose Mourinho
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his personal disappointment in ErikLamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for..
You might like
More coverage
Son disappointed to not return Kane favour despite scoring 100th Spurs goal
Football.london
Son Heung-min has spoken after reaching a big landmark on Saturday, the South Korean reaching 100 goals across all competitions for..
-
Kane and Son still have Tottenham believing anything is possible
ESPN
-
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Leeds United: Harry Kane and Son Heung-min help Spurs return to winning ways
BBC Sport
-
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combine again as Spurs see off Leeds
Belfast Telegraph
-
Son and Kane on target as Spurs beat Leeds
BBC News