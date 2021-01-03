Boris Johnson urges parents to send children back to school
Essex Chronicle 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Boris Johnson urges parents to send kids to school
Reuters - Politics
Britain will have 530,000 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready to administer on Monday and hopes to provide "tens..
Teachers could strike over safety fears around new Covid strain
Bishops Stortford Observer
Primary schools: Send children to school on Monday, says PM
BBC Local News
You might like
More coverage
Boris Johnson: Schools are safe and children should return this week
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said parents should send children back toprimary school tomorrow “in areas where schools are..
Herts towns and cities facing 'postcode lottery' without vaccine centre
Bishops Stortford Observer
-
‘No doubt’ schools are safe and pupils should return – PM
Belfast Telegraph
-
Boris Johnson: 'Send children to school'
BBC News