Manchester City will investigate reports that defender Benjamin Mendy hosted friends at his house on New Year’s Eve in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.Full Article
Manchester City to investigate Benjamin Mendy Covid breach
Benjamin Mendy: Man City 'disappointed' after defender breaches Covid-19 protocols
BBC News
Manchester City say they are disappointed after defender Benjamin Mendy breaches Covid-19 rules by hosting a New Year's Eve party.
Man City ace Benjamin Mendy 'asks agency for women before rule-breaking party'
Manchester City have been hit by a number of positive Covid-19 tests in recent weeks with Benjamin Mendy appearing to break rules..
Daily Star
Manchester City ‘aware’ of Benjamin Mendy COVID-19 rule breach by hosting New Year’s Eve party
Manchester City say they are aware of Benjamin Mendy’s COVID-19 New Year’s Eve breach. Just three days after the club’s..
talkSPORT