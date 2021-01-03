An urgent cabinet meeting on Monday followed by the recall of the Scottish parliament signal a tougher lockdown ahead as Sturgeon expresses "serious concern" about new variant of Covid-19.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon signals further lockdown measures on the way
