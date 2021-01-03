The organisation which oversees professional boxing in Britain has announced a shutdown of all events under its auspices this month because of the rise in coronavirus cases in the UK.Full Article
British Boxing Board of Control announces January shutdown
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
British Boxing Board of Control announces January shutdown
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The organisation which oversees professional boxing in Britain has announced ashutdown of all events under its auspices this month..
-
9 Capital Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction with Churchill Diamond Corporation
GlobeNewswire
-
Annual Financial Report
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
BTU Finds Visible Gold in Drill Core at Dixie Halo By Tracing Gold in Till
Accesswire
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2020 / *BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSX:V:BTU)(OTC PINK:BTUMF) today..
-
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 Minute Nasal Rapid Test for Entire European Union
GlobeNewswire
-
Urbanfund Corp. Declares Dividend
GlobeNewswire
-
Major Drilling Announces Strong Results for Q2 2021
GlobeNewswire
-
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
GlobeNewswire