Boris Johnson said people will have to be “realistic” about the impact of the new coronavirus variant, amid calls by a large group of headteachers for GCSE and A-level exams to be scrapped this summer.Full Article
People have to be ‘realistic’ over calls to scrap exams, says Johnson
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT 6 - 11/18/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT 6 - 11/18/2020
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - DECEMBER 5, 2019
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT SIX - DECEMBER 5, 2019