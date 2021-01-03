Boris Johnson has insisted he will continue as Prime Minister in the wake of securing the end of the Brexit transition period.Full Article
Johnson insists he will stay on as PM in wake of securing Brexit
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei
Reuters - Politics
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday sought to defuse tension over Britain’s decision to allow China’s Huawei a role..
Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill Passes: What Next?
HuffPost UK STUDIO
Boris Johnson's father to apply for French citizenship
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Barnier: Brexit deal 'very difficult, but possible'
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday the bloc would remain "calm, vigilant, respectful and constructive"..
Johnson resign? 'He's not going anywhere,' says Trump
Reuters Studio
PM’s suspension of Parliament ruled ‘improper’ and ‘unlawful’ by Scottish court
PA - Press Association STUDIO