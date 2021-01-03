The mother of ex-soldier Aron Jones, from Rumney, said: 'Aron is my son and I love him so much.' She and her family delivered poignant tributes to a much-loved father, son, brother, and grandsonFull Article
Doting dad-of-two from Cardiff dies suddenly just before New Year
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Cardiff MP thanks 'wonderful people' who cared for her in hospital
Wales Online
Jo Stevens had coronavirus over the New Year
You might like
More coverage
Badass 77-year-old fights off ATM mugger
nypost
Put up your dukes! When a masked marauder attempted to mug a 77-year-old at an ATM, the senior citizen fought back. Security..
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expecting new faces as United agree deal for Maguire
PA - Press Association STUDIO