Kier Starmer calls for new national Covid lockdown
Published
A NEW national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, because coronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.Full Article
Published
A NEW national lockdown should be declared within the next 24 hours, because coronavirus is out of control, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.Full Article
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reacts to the latest national lockdownannounced for England by Boris Johnson, and says politicians..
Answering questions from people in Cornwall, Labour Leader Sir Keir Stamer says that the Government must get a general consensus..