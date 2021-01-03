A number of British expats hoping to return to their homes in Spain say they have been stopped from boarding their flight at Heathrow Airport.Full Article
British expats 'barred from boarding flight as ID documents not valid post-Brexit'
Britons flying home to Spain caught in post-Brexit red tape
MADRID (AP) — Blame COVID-19 travel restrictions or Brexit but whatever the cause, some British citizens trying to return to..
SeattlePI.com
