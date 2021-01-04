A £5 coin is usually reserved for special occasions and since the Queen turns 95 this year the Royal Mint have come up with a new commemorative editionFull Article
Five new coins for release in 2021 including £5 for Queen's birthday
Wales Online 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
Queen's 95th birthday to be marked by new coin
Sky News
The Queen's 95th birthday will be celebrated on one of five new commemorative coins released this year.
You might like
More coverage
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 5-6:30