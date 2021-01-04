Boris Johnson could decide to impose third national lockdown 'until Easter'
Hull Daily Mail 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Italy Imposes National Lockdown As Virus Surges Ahead of Holidays
Newsy
Watch VideoItaly will go under a nationwide lockdown through Christmas and New Year.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte..
You might like
More coverage
Downing Street refuses to rule out third national lockdown after Christmas
Tamworth Herald
Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said the Prime Minister intended to stick to the three-tier lockdown system through to the..
-
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third national lockdown in England
FT.com
-
Boris Johnson refuses to rule out third national lockdown
Hereford Times
-
Johnson declines to rule out another national lockdown amid rising Covid cases
Belfast Telegraph
-
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
Mid-Day