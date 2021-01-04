Matt Hancock refuses to rule out new national lockdown
Published
Matt Hancock admitted that controlling the new variant is "proving increasingly difficult in all parts of the country.”Full Article
Published
Matt Hancock admitted that controlling the new variant is "proving increasingly difficult in all parts of the country.”Full Article
The Health Secretary appeared on breakfast television
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that more areas in England willmove into Tier 4 restrictions as the new variant of..