Mo Gilligan told TV's Alison Hammond that he was 'fuming' after a comedy gig went horribly wrong.Full Article
Masked Singer star reveals Midland gig made him want to quit comedy
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
"It'll Be Funny, Even If It Isn't" Clash Does Edinburgh Fringe 2019
A saunter around Auld Reekie, with some musical companions...
It is classic Edinburgh Fringe. You’re standing in..
Clash
Latin musician Maluma in talks to star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Marry Me
*Los Angeles:* Latin music superstar Maluma is in negotiations to feature alongside pop diva Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in..
Mid-Day