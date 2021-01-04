Government 'delaying the inevitable', says Labour leader Keir Starmer
Published
The Labour leader says that the government must act now to reduce the transmission of Covid-19.Full Article
Published
The Labour leader says that the government must act now to reduce the transmission of Covid-19.Full Article
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to look out for working parents in today's financial measures,..
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his party will “accept it and vote for it”when the Government’s deal with the EU reaches..