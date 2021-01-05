Delays in treatment for stroke patients in Northern Ireland blamed on Covid pandemic
Published
Only one in 10 stroke patients in Northern Ireland received a potentially lifesaving treatment in June this year, it can be revealed.Full Article
Published
Only one in 10 stroke patients in Northern Ireland received a potentially lifesaving treatment in June this year, it can be revealed.Full Article
*- CRV431 May Reduce Risk of NASH-Associated Ischemic Stroke -*
*EDISON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / **December 2, 2020..
Health Minister Robin Swann has warned that cancer sufferers could die as a result of the NHS having to prioritise Covid-19..