Third national lockdown won't end until March, says Michael Gove
Published
Mr Gove spoke to Sky News on Tuesday, January 5, and said that March should mark the point at which restrictions are starting to be eased.Full Article
Published
Mr Gove spoke to Sky News on Tuesday, January 5, and said that March should mark the point at which restrictions are starting to be eased.Full Article
WCBI NEWS at SIX 11/07/2020
A UK minister says a new national lockdown may have to last longer than the planned four weeks if coronavirus infection rates don't..