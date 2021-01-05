In a series of tweets, the Mayor shared the rate of each part of the West Midlands - and where Covid-19 was rising quickest.Full Article
Where coronavirus is growing fastest in the West Midlands
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Latest coronavirus rate in each part of Birmingham and West Midlands
Walsall Advertiser
Katie Spence, of PHE in the West Midlands, said the increase in infections was "very worrying" with "far more cases of the new..
Live updates as Boris Johnson to hold vaccine press conference
Tamworth Herald
67448654
Express and Star
You might like
More coverage
Busiest day EVER for ambulances as coronavirus case surge escalates
Tamworth Herald
West Midlands Ambulance Service was busier than it has ever been since it started keeping records
11 parts of Birmingham and Midlands with no coronavirus vaccine yet
Walsall Advertiser
-
11 parts of region with no coronavirus vaccine hub yet
Walsall Advertiser
-
67303029
Express and Star