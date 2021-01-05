Boris Johnson to address the nation on the first day of coronavirus lockdown 3
The Sentinel Stoke 0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England May See Harsher Restrictions As New Variant Spreads
Newsy
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson says England could likely see tougher restrictions as it tries to handle the spread..
-
U.K.'s Boris Johnson reinstates national lockdown amid spiraling infections, new COVID-19 strain
CBS News
-
S&P/ASX 200 dips as UK prepares for full lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases
Proactive Investors
-
UK prime minister orders new virus lockdown for England
Denver Post
-
Vaccination campaign picks up speed around the world
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
ANCHORING: 9 AM GDK A BLOCK
WTVQ Lexington, KY
ANCHORING: 9 AM GDK A BLOCK
-
Auld lang syne: New Year brings final UK-EU Brexit split
SeattlePI.com
-
UK hospitals struggle; tougher rules eyed to fight variant
SeattlePI.com