Brighton seafront murder: Live updates as brothers go on trial

TWO brothers are standing trial accused of their roles in a murder of a young man in an alleged hit and run in Brighton. The A259 Marine Parade was closed for three days following the incident. Suel Delgado, aged 20, fro Crawley died in hospital after the incident on December 1, 2019. His friends Azaan Khan and Raja Zakir Khan suffered life-changing injuries. Iftekhar Khondaker, 34, is accused of murder and attempted murder, while his brother Irfan Khondaker, 27, is accused of assisting an offender. A jury has been sworn in at Hove Crown Court and barrister Kate Lumsdon QC is set to open the case for the prosecution.