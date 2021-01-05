Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has cancelled GCSE and A-Level exams as the coronavirus pandemic rages.Full Article
GCSE and A-Level exams cancelled in England for 2021
Hull Daily Mail 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Head teachers call for GCSE and A-Level summer exams to be cancelled
WorldNews
Boris Johnson has insisted ‘schools are safe’ as unions and teachers call for a rethink on plans to re-open some classrooms..
-
Half-Yearly Report
GlobeNewswire
-
Gavin Williamson says GCSE and A-level exams will ‘absolutely’ not be cancelled
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
PM needs to ensure exams are fair for students, Labour says
ODN
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the government needs to ensure exams are fair for all students, suggesting the..