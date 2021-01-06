Over 30 industrial tribunals have been taken against the Northern Ireland Prison Service by its employees since 2015, official figures have revealed.Full Article
Northern Ireland prison officers' leader 'shocked' at number of industrial tribunals
Belfast Telegraph 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Return Of The Generals? Civil-Military Relations In Latin America At Times Of Pandemic – Analysis
This paper analyses changes in civil-military relations in Latin America in the crisis scenario created by the rise of organised..
Eurasia Review