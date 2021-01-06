Research from Barclays reveals the increase shows how much parents value having their children lend a helping handFull Article
Kids to enjoy inflation-busting pocket money rise for doing household chores
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WELLCARE: Medicare Enrollment Now through December 7th
WTVQ Lexington, KY
1212020_9 am
HeatCore Reviews - Mini Ceramic Heater worth the money?
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
The Top Five Most Common Fights Between Couples
Wochit News
1. Fights over household chores are usually about one person doing more of them. 2. Fights about money occur when one spends more..
Camp Invention
WAGM
Lichfield sisters are cleaning up to raise vital charity cash
Tamworth Herald