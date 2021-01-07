The spin-off to ITV1 quiz favourite The Chase is airing each weeknight at 9pm on the same channel.Full Article
Beat The Chasers irate after £10,000 after Paul Sinha error
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Jeopardy!’ Champs to Star in ABC Adaptation of UK Quiz Show ‘The Chase’
The Wrap
ABC is enlisting three “Jeopardy!” GOATs to star in an adaptation of the U.K. quiz show “The Chase,” the network announced..
How much The Chase stars are paid and their net worth
Tamworth Herald
You might like
More coverage
The Chase viewers left heartbroken over Paul Sinha's 'breakdown'
Sinha, otherwise known as The Sinnerman, is one of five Chasers on the show, alongside Mark Labbett, aka the Beast, and Anne..
Tamworth Herald