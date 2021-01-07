The MoneySavingExpert founder is not impressed by the European Health Insurance Card replacement.Full Article
Martin Lewis mocks new UK Health Insurance Card replacing EHIC
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/2/20
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/2/20
082620 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Martin Lewis mocks new Government Global Health Insurance Card
Bishops Stortford Observer
You might like
More coverage
5am Sunrise 040920
WCBI
5am Sunrise 040920
Beyond Nation States: Time For Europe To Step Up? – OpEd
Eurasia Review