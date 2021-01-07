Birmingham people have given a resounding thumbs-down to the new Clap for Heroes event taking place tonight - saying it's 'too cold' and goes against the Government's 'stay at home' message.Full Article
'It's a no from us' - Brummies won't be taking part in the new Clap for Heroes
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Beware of “self-pity” over church closures, warns cardinal
CNA
CNA Staff, Apr 23, 2020 / 03:00 pm (CNA).- English Catholics must avoid “any sense of self-pity” over church closures, Cardinal..