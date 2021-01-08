Graham Norton: Virgin Radio show will be a jolt in the arm
Graham Norton has said his new Virgin Radio show will be a “jolt in the arm” after a decade on BBC Radio 2.Full Article
The star is moving to Virgin Radio after a decade hosting Saturday mornings for Radio 2.
The announcement follows news the presenter and chat show host is to leave BBC Radio 2 in December.