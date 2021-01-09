Martin Kemp: 'Parents should listen to their kids... they could learn a lot'

Martin Kemp is a bit of a showbiz Renaissance man. Bassist in New Romantic pop sensation Spandau Ballet; Steve Owen in long-running soap EastEnders; and now a rising star of reality TV alongside his son, Capital Breakfast DJ Roman Kemp (27). Kemp has teamed up with Specsavers to find the nation's 'smile-makers' - people whose everyday acts of kindness lit up an otherwise gloomy year (winners will get £1,000 plus a video call with Martin and Roman). We caught up with Kemp (59) to talk about staying positive mid-pandemic, his very varied career, and why above all else he's a family man.