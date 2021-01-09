GP: Being able to give people hope through vaccine ‘quite wonderful’
Published
A GP helping with the vaccine rollout has told of her tears of joy at being able to give people the “hope” of protection from Covid-19 through a jab.Full Article
Published
A GP helping with the vaccine rollout has told of her tears of joy at being able to give people the “hope” of protection from Covid-19 through a jab.Full Article
Dr Nikki Kanani, a GP and NHS medical director for primary care, has told ofher tears of joy at being able to give people the..
01-07-2020