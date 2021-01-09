Man Utd 1-0 Watford: Scott McTominay heads early FA Cup winner at Old Trafford
Published
Scott McTominay celebrates captaining Manchester United for the first time with an early winner to see off Watford in the FA Cup third round.Full Article
Published
Scott McTominay celebrates captaining Manchester United for the first time with an early winner to see off Watford in the FA Cup third round.Full Article
Manchester United’s Solskjaer keeps a positive outlook despite two losses in a row.
Scott McTominay celebrates captaining Manchester United for the first time with an early winner to see off Watford in the FA Cup..