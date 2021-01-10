Derby County: Club takeover set to be completed this week after delays
Published
The protracted takeover of Derby County is expected to be completed this week, with Wayne Rooney set to be made full-time manager.Full Article
Published
The protracted takeover of Derby County is expected to be completed this week, with Wayne Rooney set to be made full-time manager.Full Article
Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan's bid to take control of Derby County could be ratified as early as next week, ending Mel..